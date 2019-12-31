The star of & # 39; Tootsie & # 39 ;, Teri Garr, hospitalized for dehydration

Loading...

"Tootsie" actress Teri Garr was hospitalized on Monday but is "fine," according to her representative.

His representative told "ET Canada" on Monday night: "Teri is fine. I had some confusion that turned out to be caused by dehydration. To be cautious, they will spend the night and she will be home tomorrow. I spoke with her and she sounds good. "

TMZ reported earlier that day that Garr, 75, was hospitalized after a "medical emergency." An ambulance was called to the star's home in San Fernando Valley, California, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the site.

In addition to being an Oscar nominee for her role as Sandy in "Tootsie," Garr has starred in several films over the years, including "Close Encounters of the Third Type" and "Young Frankenstein." He also remarkably interpreted Phoebe. Mom in "Friends."

According to "ET", Garr was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. Then, in 2006, he suffered a cerebral aneurysm and went into a coma for weeks.

He retired from acting in 2011.

.