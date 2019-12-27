The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Kenya Moore, shares a video of the car accident away from home

Loading...

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore on Thursday shared a terrifying video of a car crashing into her mailbox and turning in front of her house.

In the video, which was captured by Moore's security cameras, a car is seen driving through his home in Georgia and crashing into the star's large concrete mailbox, which sent the vehicle flying through the air and turning once before of crashing sideways.

A spokesman for the Sandy Springs police department confirmed on page six that a vehicle hit a mailbox and rolled over.

The spokesman said there were minor injuries and the driver was cited for not keeping the lane.

Kenya Moore shared images of a car crashing outside her home in Georgia. Getty Images; Instagram

The reality star, 48, returned to the scene after she and her 1-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, had been in the park.

“Just for thinking that yesterday I took her in her new stroller down my street. Thank God for your protection. 🙏🏾 ”, she wrote about her daughter with her separated husband, Marc Daly.

