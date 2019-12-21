The sprinters keep the best until the end on the Christmas card

Loading...

The title of the Open Hcp Christmas Cup over 1300m is a competitive and fairly open affair, although the clever gelding Queanbeyan Up Trumpz seems well placed off its big Gundagai run behind the top class Don & # 39; t Give In Damn, then another close second in a deep BM 87 in Canberra.

But unfortunately for him and a few other prominent runners based in Canberra and Queanbeyan, the race could take on a different complexion if the surrounding bushfires prevent the teams from safely reaching the Moruya track.

Meanwhile, connections from Black Star Bowie, a lightly-hauled Hawkesbury gelding, bet on a steep increase in travel, making the case for a four-year-old who did it all but won in two preparations this year.

Never left a place in winter and dived twice through narrow margins, Black Star Bowie scored four seconds and a third in just six starts. He resumed with a good closing effort at Gosford in the 900m race in record time before preparing to win at Tuncurry as a strongly supported favorite until he was eliminated late, again one times in record time.

It goes from 1,200 m to 1,650 m in a shallow run, although Fever Tree, a three-year-old Canberra gelding and, on a larger scale, the filly from Warwick Farm, Miss Monte, both retire stronger and more valuable girls.