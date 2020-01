Loading...

The South End Brownstone crumbles in the middle of the night

Updated: 5:54 PM EST January 2, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

DAVID: THIS BUILDING HAD BEEN PERMANENT SINCE THE 1800s. NOW, THERE IS A ROPE AREA AROUND A WASTE BATTERY. OFFICIALS ARE CONCERNED THAT WHAT IS LEFT WILL COME BELOW. >> HERE IS WHAT HERE IS WHAT THE BACK WALL OF THIS STONE BROWN STONE OF FIVE STORIES USED TO LOOK HERE IS WHAT IT LOOKS NOW AFTER A PARKING PARTIALLY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. >> INITIALLY, THINK IT IS A RESTAURANT GARBAGE CLOSING AT THE END OF THE NIGHT. THEN, IT WAS A CASCADE OF REST. >> SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE NEXT DOOR CAUGHT IN CASCADE AS BRICKS, WOOD AND POWDER SPILLED IN THE STREET BEHIND THE BUILDING. >> It sounded like thunder. I said, that's weird. BOB AND NANCY TIMMERMAN SLEEPED THE NEXT DOOR. BUT I DIDN'T KNOW WHAT HAD HAPPENED UNTIL THE FIREFIGHTERS SHOWED SAYING THEY HAD TO EVACUATE. They asked, do you have any place to stay? THE OWNER OFFERED TO PUT US. >> THE TIMMERMAN SAYS THE BUILDING MUST BE OK. BUT HIS REAR WINDOW OF THE CAR WAS BEATED BY RAIN OF BRICKS. >> SHOCK HAS HAPPENED. I knew the interior was in bad shape. HE NEVER THOUGHT THAT THE BRICKS WOULD END. >> THE NEIGHBOR SAYS THAT THE BUILDING OF FIVE 120-YEAR STORIES HAS BEEN ABANDONED FOR DECADES. Records show that it was sold last year for more than 3.9 million. >> We are working on it. WE ARE WORKING ON DESIGNS. This man says he is one of the new owners. NOW WAIT FOR EXPERT ADVICE ON WHAT TO DO BELOW >> EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON THE STRUCTURE AND WHAT THEY TELL US TO DO. WE WILL TRY TO MAKE YOU HAPPY >> NOW, YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE ONE OF THE INNER HOLES WITHIN A POINT IN A VERY GOOD BUILDING POINT. POWER HAS BEEN RESTORED TO BUILDINGS ANYWHERE. WE SEE

The South End Brownstone crumbles in the middle of the night

Updated: 5:54 PM EST January 2, 2020

VIDEO: Bricks, windows and part of the wall collapsed, landed on the street and exposed three levels of the property.

VIDEO: Bricks, windows and part of the wall collapsed, landed on the street and exposed three levels of the property.

.