The skier dies after losing control at Killington Resort, crashing into a tree.

Updated: 9:54 AM EST December 29, 2019

According to Vermont state police, a skier died from his injuries after losing control on a trail and hitting a tree at the Killington ski resort. Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, New York, was traveling at high speed on the intermediate road and was not wearing a helmet. Police said Vitale went into cardiac arrest while being transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was declared dead at the hospital. Killington also experienced a problem unrelated to the elevators on Saturday. According to a spokesman for the resort, the fall of a tree caused a power outage. Some elevators started working again after a few minutes, although the Skyeship Gondola was stuck for just over an hour. The Skyeship and two other elevators were closed for evaluation.

