The situation celebrates four years of sobriety

Loading...

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has much to thank for this Christmas.

The 37-year-old "Jersey Shore" star celebrates four years of sobriety on Christmas Eve and in a spirit of gifts, joined the Banyan Treatment Centers to give a rehabilitation stay for someone fighting against addiction. He will announce the recipient on the 24th.

Sorrentino has talked about his addiction to painkillers while he stars in the successful MTV program.

"It's great," he recently told Page Six about his achievement. "I am so excited because four years is a great milestone and I feel that I really exceeded the odds." And I am very grateful to have my beautiful wife [Lauren Pesce] by my side. We are fighting the good fight and we are sharing the plan of what has worked for me and our family. "

"Being sober and living a life of integrity has really opened many doors for me," he added. "I feel that I am really my best self now, living my best life and now I want to share it and teach others to do the same."

Sorrentino plans to spend Christmas with his wife and their families, after being released from prison in September after an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

"Christmas is much sweeter because I am at home. Last year, I think I was about to go to prison in that particular period of time," he said. “As much as I tried to be my best, I had to lower my head and handle something. So this year I feel we have left that chapter behind and now we can move forward and enjoy some of the beautiful chapters of our life. "

.