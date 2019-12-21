The sequential change is the best of my motorcycle engine car

Loading...

There are many good things about driving a 12,000 RPM Honda that is more than half a century old and has no roof or interior. It is visceral; You are connected to the transmission and the road in a way that is basically impossible in anything other than a kart. It comes with some inconveniences, such as the fact that it is INCREDIBLY STRONG inside, and generally quite dirty. The advantages, however, overcome the inconveniences both in quantity and quality.

The shift lever, for example. My gear lever is connected to the transmission through two push rods and a bell. Within the transmission, the gearshift activates the gearshift by rotating a drum that slides the gears around, hooking and unhooking the dogs. Push forward to scroll down and pull back to scroll up. No H pattern, no careless cable and no electronic controls The only thing between my hand and the gears is a little metal and a few steps of mechanical engineering, the only real type of engineering.

Sequential motorcycle transmission Image: Andrew Walch (Flickr)

I also have my clutch on the gear lever. The motorcycle transmission has a motorcycle slave cylinder, so it is easy to use a motorcycle master cylinder to activate it. I like this part too; It's like riding a motorcycle and I've always had better clutch control with my fingers than with my left foot.

Photo: Matt Brown

All this configuration is quite good, but I think the part I enjoy most is the sequential change. I think it's much better than the H pattern change that you normally see, and I think it's a bit strange that we haven't seen more sequential changes in cars, especially in high-performance ones. There are companies that sell kits that convert an H pattern shift lever into a sequential shift lever with some mechanical magic. In addition, many racing transmissions are sequential, and basically all motorcycles have the same sequential shift pattern.

There are some drawbacks of sequential change. The obvious is that you don't know which team you are in without a separate gear indicator. You can't just look at the gearshift and see where it is. This is also true with the change paddles and is easily fixed with a sensor and a small digital reading on the board. Nor can you change gears, which means you cannot go from fifth to first without going through the fourth, third and second. I see this as a minor inconvenience that has almost never been a problem for me.

Pattern shift lever H Photo: Vetatur Fumare ((Flickr)

Some would say that a drawback of the mechanical sequential lever on the steering wheel vanes is that you cannot have both hands on the steering wheel while changing. However, even if the change paddles move with their hands, the steering wheel almost always travels farther than you can turn your hands without repositioning them, so the paddles are not always there with your fingers.

Still, there are good reasons why you don't often see a manual sequential lever in a car. A typical motorcycle or race sequential transmission is a different fundamental design. Instead of helical and synchromesh cutting gears that attach very well to gears, they have straight-cut gears and dog engagement. Straight-cut gears are stronger, and the dog's hitch is a less elegant way to engage gears where you simply push a moving pin into a moving hole and hold on. It is louder, does not change so easily at low speeds and is not robust for a high-mile road car.

If you're sitting there trying to find out what the hell I'm talking about, this video explains it quite well.

Helical gears.Photo: adogcalledstray ((Flickr)

You could have a standard car gearbox with sequential changes in several ways: either with the aftermarket kits that I mentioned at the beginning or using the same system that uses a paddle shift but with the switches on a lever in the console. The Toyota MR2 had this option at a time, as well as the E46 M3. Comments on those are mixed.

Photo of the BMW “sequential manual gearbox”: The Car Spy (Flickr)

Either way, both options lose the direct feeling of the attractive gears and I'm not sure I would feel the same for them as for my sequential change.

Many people simply do not like sequential transmissions, either because of the above inconvenience or because they are simply used to the H pattern. And that's fine, I'm not telling you that you like it or that you are looking for a race transmission for your road car (But, you know, maybe?) It doesn't matter much anyway; There are fewer mechanical links between you and the powertrain every year, and manual transmissions are few and far between. But, if you ever have the opportunity to put a motorcycle engine in a car, I recommend it, if only for the change.

. (tagsToTranslate) Sequential transmissions (t) Cars with bicycle engine (t) Jalopnik