The Seattle school district tells parents to vaccinate children or not to return after winter break

Seattle Public Schools is telling thousands of parents that their children will not be allowed to return after the holidays if they are not up to date with their vaccinations. The school district sent letters warning families that their children must comply with the Washington vaccine under the laws of January 8, or risk being asked to wait in another room for their parents to come pick them up, according to Kiro 7 The district is organizing three free vaccination clinics for families to bring their children to be caught before classes resume. . The first took place on December 27. The other will be on December 30 and January 3, 2020. The district also informs parents on its website about the policy. Related: Lancaster EMS offers the first home immunization program for children "Student records must reflect the updated immunization status before January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until information is provided required to the school nurse, "says the website. "The families of students whose records are out of date or lack information will be notified by email, postal mail and a letter to their child's school home."

