The schedule is "tight" but India prepares an annual ODI tournament of four nations

"Australia, England, India and another cutting-edge team will be in the Super Series, which will begin in 2021, and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India," said Ganguly. to journalists in Calcutta.

According to the plan, Australia would host the event in October-November or February-March, but CA President Earl Eddings believes the international calendar is tight.

CA did not wish to comment on Tuesday, but Langer agreed that there was not much room in the future tour program.

"It is. We all understand that the world cricket calendar is really tight, so I'm sure there will be a lot of negotiations and that there are people, that’s is their role to negotiate and get it right. But we all know it's a tight schedule, "he said.

The first installment is expected to take place in India in October 2021, although a World Twenty20 tournament is scheduled for that time in India.

The Cricket Council of England and Wales met Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal this month, while Eddings and California CEO Kevin Roberts will travel to India next month for discussions where the series is likely to be an agenda item.

The power of India has been enhanced by the fact that Australia is playing a rare three-day streak in the middle of next month, although this is the peak of the day. Australian summer. The CA had wanted to reorganize the tournament but the BCCI did not want to move.

The four-country proposal comes as Ganguly makes it clear that the BCCI is unhappy with the dividends it receives from the ICC. India is believed to help generate around 80% of gaming revenue.

India is forecast to receive US $ 293 million in the current eight-year cycle (2016-2023), the largest tranche of any country, with Australia expected to pocket US $ 132 million . However, Ganguly says that India deserves more.