The same robe, the new cap: juvenile judges will face adult cases in the busy Utah courtrooms

SALT LAKE CITY – Several people who responded to a new criminal charge in the Salt Lake City 3rd District Court met not only one but two judges on a recent Friday.

It wasn't a nightmare, and they weren't seeing double.

The unusual sight is now more frequent as the judges of the Utah juvenile justice system sit down to learn the ropes of the judicial proceedings for adults, one of several movements to relieve pressure on the busiest courts in Beehive state.

Across the state, the number of criminal cases has increased in recent years, from approximately 37,500 cases filed in 2014 to more than 43,700 last year.

From her hanger on the right side of the bench, the presiding judge for minors, Renee Jiménez, wrote notes on a yellow notepad as a defendant after the next one climbed onto a podium to face accusations of assault drug distribution.

The Third District Judge, Paul Parker, assigned more dates in court and appointed public defenders, then discussed bail with lawyers and ordered arrest warrants for those who did not appear. A dog took a nap on a gallery bench while its owner reviewed his finances with the judge. Another woman approached with crutches.

Jiménez refused when Parker suggested that he handle some of the cases.

She hadn't brought her robe, she confessed, just a black sweater.

"This is definitely new, big, fast and furious," Jiménez said after the session. "I feel like we've been prepared enough, but really, learning is working."

The Third District Juvenile Court Judge, Renee Jiménez, talks about sitting with Third District Judge Paul B. Parker at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Friday, December 13, 2019. Juvenile Judges of Utah will soon begin taking cases in adult court, a measure to help alleviate crowded courtrooms in the most populous judicial district of the state. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In the separate youth system in Utah, Jiménez and his colleagues primarily handle cases of juvenile delinquency and child welfare, often in a more collaborative environment. Utah law mandates them to promote the well-being and rehabilitation needs of a child rather than sanctions, but also take into account public safety and youth responsibility.

Although it is a different kingdom, the juvenile court is not considered the minor league for judges. It requires the same level of legal experience and the salary scale is the same.

"In terms of being a judge and making decisions on the bench, youth judges are as qualified as a judge of the district court to do that," said James Bauer, the juvenile first instance court executive.

Jiménez agreed.

“Once someone told me: & # 39; Oh, it's a comfortable job & # 39 ;. But people don't realize that when you make decisions like that every day, hundreds of decisions a day or a week, that has a big impact, "she said.

However, Jiménez and his colleagues are also happy to try on a new hat: "It's something new. It's always good to have something new in your way."

Next year, they will preside over an adult's first court date and decide if they will sign documents that grant short-term orders of protection in the 3rd District Court of Utah, which includes Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties. The initial hearings are largely administrative and the person rarely declares or is sentenced.

"Our state judges are very willing judges who simply want the best for the judiciary and the best for the people of Utah to advance cases in the most effective way," said Paul Cassell, a legal expert at the University. of Utah and a former judge.

The change frees about two dozen judges in the 3rd District to focus elsewhere.

"Perhaps that is part of an effort to improve access to justice, by reducing the workload of some of the judges of the district courts so they have more time to handle some of these things," Cassell said. "It would not necessarily presage a radical transformation of the jurisdiction of the juvenile court or the jurisdiction of the district court."

Utah courts have also taken other measures.

As a growing number of people facing civil matters such as evictions and debt collection have chosen to waive attorney fees and represent themselves, a new paralegal program allows those without a legal license to represent them and advocate for others in cases such as harassment and divorce.

Juvenile judges in rural Utah courts have long shared the number of criminal cases, helping with domestic violence cases, for example. But teamwork has been rarer in the urban north corridor of the state.

It is a measure to recalibrate, as Jiménez and his colleagues are released by the recent reforms to the Utah juvenile justice system.

A 2017 Utah law reduced the proportion of children and adolescents who end up in court by half. Most accusations such as truancy and marijuana possession now reach agreements with probation officers and never see a judge.

"Before we were super, super busy, and now we are busy," Jiménez said. "But we are using part of the time we used to have in lower-level cases to do this as an exchange."

The 2019 data indicates that there are too many youth judges in some districts. However, Jiménez and Bauer said it is not certain if that trend will continue, and they still do not want to permanently reorganize the workload.

In the Salt Lake City courtroom, Jiménez took notes on the role of the bond agencies and whispered a question to Parker about why he ordered a defendant to appear before a particular judge.

When you start making those decisions next month, you hope to consider the best way to balance public safety, responsibility and compassion, just like you do with children.

“He wants people not to lose their jobs because they are in jail, he doesn't want people to lose their homes, but he also has to see the position and why they are there, and if that is really viable or not. "Jiménez said." You have to be able to make that quick determination. "