The Salvation Army of Calgary is approaching the goal, although the Calgary cauldron campaign is slow

Calgary's Salvation Army is nearing its donation goal for the year thanks to the increase in donations in the last week of the Christmas cauldron campaign.

The organizations' campaign for 2019 reached nearly 85 percent of its $ 1.1 million donation goal.

However, this was not the case last week when the Salvation Army announced that the campaign had reached 55 percent of its goal just six days before the donation period expired.

"We're usually six days ahead of us, and it was a little nerve-wracking," said Karen Livick, executive director of the Calgary Salvation Army.

"We know that there are hard times in Calgary, for both donors and time donors. But everyone came out last weekend and we really appreciate everyone who was involved."

According to Livick, the turnout for this year's cauldron campaign was similar to last year's fundraiser, which saw $ 900,000 to $ 100,000 missed out.

The lack of donations prompted the organization to publish a call to action, hoping to raise awareness and bring more donors into the cauldron.

The money raised by the kettle campaign will be used to fund the Salvation Army services, which include year-round protection and accommodation programs, hot meals, ESL classes, school supplies and employment services.

"The money we raised here for Christmas stays in Calgary and helps us fund our community services on the front line 365 days a year," said Livick.

"So that was our budget, which we had to continue using due to the demand that we saw."

Livick says demand for these services continues to grow, due to an increase in low-income and vulnerable Calgarians and an influx of new Canadians who have moved to the city.

The army's voluntary base also declined this year as many of the city's 70 kettles ran unmanned throughout the holiday season, Livick said.

"People are a little uncertain about their income and employment in the new year. Perhaps donors who have donated in the past are just not sure what their income will look like in the future." And we had no more volunteers. "

This year's campaign also included debit and credit card machines on every kettle, following a successful pilot project during last year's campaign.

According to Livick, the total number of boiler campaigns could increase again as the final donations have yet to be counted.

