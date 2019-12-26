The Russian military forcibly drafted an anti-Kremlin activist and stationed it in the Arctic

Loading...

The Kremlin is blocking the opposition.

Reuters reported that the Russian military had forced an anti-Kremlin activist to serve in the Arctic Circle.

Ruslan Shaveddinov, who worked with Alexei Navalny, a longtime opposition politician, was broken into his Moscow apartment on Monday, turned off his power, and locked his cell phone remotely, Reuters said. On Tuesday, he reappeared at the Arctic Circle at Rogachevo Air Force Base in Novaya Zemlya, about 1,400 miles north of Moscow.

Shaveddinov was a project manager at Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, and he was working on Navalny's unsuccessful presidential campaign against Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Navalny told Reuters that lawyers were contesting Shaveddinov's military service, arguing that it was an illegal kidnapping. He also said that Shaveddinov was denied a cell phone at the base and that a soldier would shadow him at any time.

For medical reasons, Shaveddinov fought against conscription, which is mandatory for Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27 for a year.

Russian officials said that Shaveddinov's convocation and his order to the remote base were attributable to the book, Reuters reported.

It is an old school book. Tsarist Russia and the Soviet Union were notorious for sending political opponents by land to distant places in the largest country in the world.

—

© 2019 New York Daily News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.