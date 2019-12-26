The runners want Jon Ryan to come back; fat leg bettor taking the time to make the right decision for his future

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Jon Ryan takes a measured approach to his future in football.

The Regina native played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019. It was his first season playing for the Riders, the franchise he fell in love with as a child.

"Upon entering it, I heard people say that you should probably go play for a competitor. People chose us last and I wanted to be in the Roughriders, "said Ryan at the Rod Pedersen Show.

"We played a lot better than a lot of people thought and in my opinion going down the stretch we were the best team in the league and we are just a little bit short this Sunday afternoon."

The Riders finished the regular season first in the West Division with a 13-5 record and that earned Green and White a home date for the Western Finals. In the last game, Cody Fajardo's pass hit the studs and fell to the ground as the Riders lost dramatically. Winnipeg won the 107th Gray Cup and ended a 29-year drought.

"It reminded me a bit of those years in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 when I was with the Seahawks – it was a group of guys with chips on their shoulders. With that, you have a mindset against the world and that's what we had in this locker room, "said Ryan.

“It makes the guys bond and get closer and the guys play for each other. Play to say you screw up to the rest of the country. It was phenomenal. It was quite special for me. "

Ryan kicked 107 times for 3,783 yards – an average of 48.8 yards – with a length of 77 yards while playing 18 regular season games for Saskatchewan. He was named a star in the West Division for his efforts. The 38-year-old is already preparing for the 2020 season.

"I know I work out every day, I took my two normal days off after the season and went back to the weight room. I'm going to start kicking again next week, I'm staying ready, and I'm going to see what's going on here, ”said Ryan.

"JO (Jeremy O’Day) and Dickie (Craig Dickenson) have made it clear that they want me back next year. I want to take a few months here and think about it. Money is not really a contributing factor in this decision. "

During the off-season, Ryan lives with his wife, Sarah Colonna in Los Angeles. She is an actress and actress. Colonna took off to watch 12 live games in 2019, eight at home and four on the road.

"She's my biggest fan. She loves watching me play and I love having her in the stands in the front row just behind the net with each shot. We both support each other", said Ryan.

"It's more with my wife's work, she has to be in Los Angeles for most of the year and live apart for half the year 39; isn't always easy or ideal, so there are a lot of factors. There are things she and I will have to talk about. Just see in a month or two here if fire and passion are still burning for football . "

Ryan was born and raised in Regina, developing soccer skills at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate High School and playing for the Rams at the University of Regina where he obtained Canadian Student status from USports (at SIC era).

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Ryan in the third round, 24th overall, of the 2004 CFL draft. Ryan served as an outfielder for two seasons, leading the CFL with an average of 50.6 yards in 2005.

NFL teams have noticed the strength of Ryan's leg and Green Bay signed him with a contract. Ryan spent two seasons with the Packers. After that, Ryan moved to Seattle for 10 seasons, including a Super Bowl championship in 2014.

During training camp in 2018, Ryan was released by Seattle. The Buffalo Bills signed with Ryan but let him go less than two weeks later and the 37-year-old did not play the rest of the season. Ryan kicked 914 times in the NFL for 40,895 yards and an average of 44.7 yards – with 311 punt inside the 20-yard line.

"I always say never to ask a guy, especially a guy who has played 16 years old whether or not he wants to retire the week after a long season, because he will always say yes. So I'm going to take a little time here and make sure I make the right decision, "said Ryan.

"That's what I always said to Brett Favre, he retired four years in a row and made the mistake of retiring right after the season. I said everyone wanted to retire after the season, wait three or four months when you can't wait to get back on the field and in that locker room with the guys. "