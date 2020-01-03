The Road Is Not Enough: ACH130 Aston Martin Edition Helicopter Takes The Skies

Loading...

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) and Aston Martin Lagonda have revealed the first fruit of their recently announced collaboration.

Called the ACH130 Aston Martin edition, it was appropriately unveiled at Courchevel in the French Alps. The luxury helicopter is available in four unique Aston Martin designs and brings the design and craftsmanship of the British luxury car manufacturer to heaven.

Airbus Corporate Helicopters and Aston Martin worked closely together for more than a year to produce the special edition helicopter, which is aimed at hands-on owners who like to control their aircraft personally. The input from the British brand is most visible in the car-inspired cabin where the materials come from the automotive range of Aston Martin, while the Aston Martin wings are embossed on the leather seats and other luxury leather functions.

The interior is trimmed in Pure Black ultra-suede with a palette of available leather consisting of Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant and Ivory. The rear of the front seats has the same brogue details as in the DB11 grand tourer, while the doors are covered with leather for more comfort. Each of these ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopters has a plaque on the instrument panel displaying the partnership logos, version number and owner's name (if desired).

The helicopter that you see in these photos has an external scheme with a Stirling Green theme, consisting of a painted gradient that falls down in Jet Black at the bottom of the aircraft, with Skyfall Silver around the hoods. Other available external liveries from Aston Martin are Xenon Gray, Arizona and Ultramarine Black.

“This first application of our design practices to a helicopter posed a number of interesting challenges, but we enjoyed working on it. Beauty is vital for Aston Martin and for our customers and we think the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is an inherently beautiful machine, ”said Marston Reichman, Aston Martin's Vice President and Chief Creative Officer.

The ACH130 Aston Martin edition is available on request with deliveries from the first quarter of 2020.

