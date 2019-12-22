The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; culminates the great year of Disney with a large box office

Loading...

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" culminated the historic year of Disney, and the history of the Skywalkers, with a grand opening weekend at the box office. The film, the ninth chapter of the space saga, brought an estimated $ 176 million in North America. That makes "Rise of Skywalker" the third highest grossing opening of 2019. It is a large number for any standard, but it is considerably smaller than the openings of the two previous installments of the saga. "The Force Awakens" of 2015 and "The Last Jedi" of 2015 contributed $ 248 million and $ 220 million for their national openings, respectively. "Rise of Skywalker" was expected to have an opening of $ 175 million in North America this weekend, according to industry analysts. . However, some experts predicted that it could generate up to $ 200 million or more. Disney was more conservative, with a three-day forecast of around $ 160 million. The film, which ends the battle between King of Daisy Ridley and Kylo Ren of Adam Driver, as well as closes the epic family drama of Skywalkers, also saw large numbers around the world. He earned $ 374 million at the global box office. Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, said Star Wars "has always been a myth transmitted like the stories of yesteryear" and that "Rise of Skywalker" probably found an audience as it was the end of one of the most popular stories from the cinema: "This was the end of a trilogy of trilogies," he said. "It was an event for several generations, including those that have grown with the franchise from the first day to the previous generation and, now, the current generation that will grow with the new films and broadcast them again." He made more than $ 9 billion worldwide in 10 movies, and that doesn't explain inflation. However, "Rise of Skywalker" brought mixed reviews. The film has a 58% score on the Rotten Tomatoes review site, a sharp drop in the scores of "Force Awakens" and "Last Jedi," which were 93% and 91%, respectively. The film also received a CinemaScore "B +" from the public. It is the only Disney Star Wars movie that receives a rating below "A". Paul Degarabedian, media analyst at Comscore, said the criticism could have had an impact on the gross revenue of the film this weekend. "Established by & # 39; The Force Awakens & # 39; and & # 39; The Last Jedi & # 39 ;, the weekend opening box office for & # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39 ;, objectively stellar, may be the result of mixed reviews in equal parts and fatigue of the final delivery, "he said. . "But the movie is likely to play well during the holidays." "Rise of Skywalker" concluded an incredible year for Disney at the box office. The company set the highest collection year record for a study in July. He also had six gross movies of $ 1 billion or more at the global box office this year with "Rise of Skywalker" potentially set to be the seventh. "This is the final piece of the Disney master puzzle for 2019," Robbins said. "However, it won't be repeatable every year, which puts more emphasis on the need for studios to take more opportunities in original quality-based movies along with their big franchises."

