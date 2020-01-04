The Rise and Fall of Canadian Tennis

Loading...

Add Bianca Andreescu, world No. 5 and winner of the US Open when she first tried New York in September, and there is clearly something going well in tennis for the Canucks.

The United States and Canada do not compete in the group stages of the new $ 22 million ATP Cup – played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth – but undoubtedly they keep an eye on the fortune of the tennis on the other. But Canada's young guns will face Australia on Sunday in the new competition.

Bianca Andreescu after her superb victory over Serena Williams in the final of the US Open.

It's not like American players are missing from the rankings, but American leader John Isner, world No. 19, is approaching mid-thirties. Currently in women's tennis, superstar Serena Williams is the only American representative in the world top 10.

The current rankings are not the first comparisons between the United States and Canada.

In 2014, when the eventual Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic made inroads, he became the first non-American man to reach the No. 1 player list in North America.

It was also the time when Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, a player in the women's game, reached the Wimbledon Finals and two other major semifinals.

Either way, the 2019 season was a turning point for Canada.

In March, teenager Andreescu won the prestigious Indian Wells tournament as a joker, and then, just a week later, the two young Canadian men reached the semi-finals in Miami.

So why does Canadian tennis continue to shine?

Raonic pointed out an important reason. He says it was a decision made by Tennis Canada over 20 years ago to openly accept outside help.

"In 2006, Canadian officials said that Canadian coaches and players need advice, so let's get outside help. At that time, Louis Borfiga was brought in, who was the head of the French Federation to lead the group and create the national tennis center, "he told tennishead.net.

"Bob Brett was also brought in to work with children outside the national center and to guide them and mentor the coaches.

"And once these doors have been opened for outside help and advice, it helps Canadian tennis open up to many other things, that's how you get the most out of it." Talent.

"At one time or another, all the talents of this great country have been brought together."

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

Most seen in sport

Loading