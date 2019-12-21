The return of the emperor "The Rise Of Skywalker" is just bad

Loading...

(This post is embarrassing for The Rise of Skywalker. If you haven't seen The Rise of Skywalker yet, you probably don't want to read this post. You have been warned!)

In April, J.J. Abrams and his companion shocked a room full of dizzying Star Wars nerds (including me) when they announced that our old friend, Emperor Palpatine, would return in the ninth episode of the saga, The Rise of Skywalker. The scary thing was that the normally silent Abrams just passed on this information. This type of unveiling appears to be tailored for one of the surprises patented by Abrams. In retrospect, it should have been.

Look, I wrote back then that this decision made sense. That the sequel trilogy looked like it was missing an all-encompassing villain who was involved in the other six films. The one with Snoke that was shipped during The Last Jedi, of course, you have to bring back Palpatine now. Oh man, was I wrong?

In 1983 I was a small child and saw the return of the Jedi on their opening weekend. That said, I saw Emperor Palpatine die in a fiery explosion. It was strange getting out of a movie this week and saying out loud, "I think they killed the Emperor … again." It's just strange that the other two films didn't even point to Palpatine's return, then later of two and a half hours we get: "Hey, it's me! I'm back! "" Then, "Oops, I think I'm dead again! "(For the recording, these are not direct quotes from the film.)

Look, you can say that we didn't really meet the Emperor in the original trilogy until the Jedi returned. But the big difference was that it was everywhere. Palpatin's first mention goes back to the Star Wars novella, which, surprisingly by today's standards, was released in 1976, six months before the film. But it is fascinating reading. Especially the prologue, which basically served as a template for the prequels that were to appear 23 years later. Here's the most interesting part, though it performs more like a corrupt politician than someone with evil powers:

The ambitious Senator Palpatine was supported by restless, greedy people in the government and the massive trade organs and encouraged to be elected President of the Republic. He promised to reunite the discontented people and restore the republic's glory. Once in office, he declared himself emperor and excluded himself from the population. He was soon controlled by the assistants and bootlickers whom he had appointed to the high office, and the people's cries for justice did not reach his ears. After the Jedi Knights, the guardians of justice in the galaxy, were exterminated by treachery and deception, the imperial governors and bureaucrats prepared to initiate a reign of terror among the discouraged worlds of the galaxy. Many used the imperial powers and the name of the increasingly isolated emperor to promote their personal ambitions.

And then we finally see the Emperor in The Empire Strikes Back, but for those of you who haven't seen the non-special edition in a while, it's a completely different experience than we're used to. The voice was Clive Revill, but the actor is actually a woman (whose identity is still open, but most people have landed on Marjorie Eaton).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKtciRCVpFE (/ embed)

Anyway, my point is, when we actually arrive at Vader and announce that the Emperor will emerge as the new Death Star, the anticipation had increased to six years to finally see what this guy was about. And Palpatin's death on the Jedi's return is almost perfect: when Vader finally turned, he decided to save his son instead of following Palpatin's orders. It's exciting, dramatic, and emotional.

Well that's wiped away. Because Palpatine is "back" now, although we don't get an explanation of how. Instead of a dark revelation (which could actually have been quite exciting), we only learn that somehow something has just returned between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker Palpatine. And when we see him for the first time, he just hangs around with his zombie eyes, hangs on a hanger, and emits a bunch of nonsense that was fun, but now only sounds stupid. Palpatine says he made snoke. Then we see a couple of snokes in a test tube? What in the world? (However, I would consider seeing a Disney + show in which Palpatine sits in his dimly lit laboratory all day making snokes. I'm not saying I would really watch it. But I would consider it pull.)

Last but not least, the rise of Skywalker convinced me that Palpatine is full of shit. Sure, in return for the Jedi, part of his nonsense about how Luke would kill him made sense to get Luke to the dark side. In retrospect, it all seems so easy after seeing The Rise of Skywalker. Basically, "Hey, I'm bad, but you can't kill me because you will be too." But it has the advantage that Vader kills Palpatine, so everything works! Well, here we are, 36 years later, and Palpatin's rules are still so stupid.

First, he wants Kylo to kill Ren Rey, although he doesn't want to at all for reasons we'll find out later. Then, during the end, which is basically just a worse return of the Jedi (instead of a new Death Star, we're getting hundreds of new Death Stars … all right), says Palpatine, who is still on his hanger that he is with him Rey will take over the galaxy again. But if Rey kills Palpatine, his spirit will own them. So that's quite a predicament. And Palpatine just babbles on and on and on. I just wanted this dark, dimly lit scene to end. So Rey kills him anyway and he explodes. His mind didn't go over to them, as we were told. Well, I think. Oh, and all of this is happening in front of a legion of singing zombies for some reason. I remember thinking while watching this scene, what am I looking at? And I've seen this guy explode before! Why should I believe he's even dead this time?

Again, in Return of the Jedi, Palpatin's death really felt like the end of something. And it carried the emotional weight of a father helping his son. The Rise of Skywalker somehow manages to make Palpatine a bubbling idiot who has no real reason to be there at all, but also cancels the effects of his death on Return of the Jedi. So it's hard to be excited about the film's finale when I did the same thing with the same character 36 years ago, just did a lot better. Anyway, Emperor Palpatine is dead. Again.

You can contact Mike Ryan directly on Twitter.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) films (t) star wars (t) star wars: the rise of skywalker