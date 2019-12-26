The return of George Kittle alters the plan of the Seahawks – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – The tight end George Kittle was the key ingredient missing in the loss of overtime of the 49ers against Seattle on November 11.

Some may argue that he was not having kicker Robbie Gould, because rookie substitute Chase McLaughin lost a potential winner of the game in overtime. Some may argue that the early release of the open catcher Emmanuel Sanders with a rib injury was a decisive factor.

Kittle was excluded for knee and ankle injuries, and said it was "brutal" to see up in a Levi’s Stadium suite when the unbeaten 49ers fell 27-24.

"I love football, and any game, especially a night game, was hard to lose," Kittle recalled Thursday. "Fortunately, I don't have to miss this one."

The 49ers (12-3) will face the Seahawks (11-4) again in a primetime showdown Sunday night. The NFC West title is at stake, and, for the 49ers, they can also secure first place in the NFC playoffs with a victory that would be their first in Seattle since 2011.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is on full alert for the potential impact of Kittle.

"The fact that he has returned, they have their focal point in the program, and that causes problems and concerns," Carroll said in a conference call. "We can't play them like we did last time." We have to do things very differently because he is in the game. "

Kittle, despite missing two games, leads the 49ers with 78 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

"He is the best player on the team. He is everything," Carroll added. “They can build the whole game around them. He has grown and has become an extraordinary player. We hope to match in some way. "

Kittle is thirsty to dive into the atmosphere of Seattle and says: "It is definitely one of my favorite stadiums to play, because the crowd is a very fun factor."

His first away game was there, a 12-9 loss on September 17, 2017, and he produced 70 yards in six catches in the 43-16 loss last season in Seattle.

"It's not just another game," Kittle said. "This game has a lot at stake, but we are preparing as we do every week."

FOREST IN PASS RUSH

Rookie Nick Bosa has nine catches and, despite only two in his last eight games, he believes the 49ers' passing race continues to affect the offensives. Echoing the evidence that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh offered to journalists early Thursday, Bosa said the Rams resorted to 21 smuggling moves and 12 screen passes last Saturday, adding: "Obviously that is not your normal approach. , and obviously we won the game. "

Bosa and the 49ers must also stop a quick attack by the Seahawks that added Marshawn Lynch for their first carries this season. "My brother (Joey, from the Los Angeles Chargers) told me he is one of the most difficult types to address," Bosa said. "We'll see if he still has it, which I'm sure he does."

When Lynch and the Seahawks competed for the NFC's supremacy with the 49ers in their last playoff season of 2013, Bosa supported the 49ers or, at least, against Seattle. "Like I hated Seahawk, for some reason," Bosa said. "Somehow they had arrogance,‘ Legion of Boom "going on. Obviously things have changed. Sherm is on my team now, and I love him. "

ALL IN AHKELLO

Saleh did not hesitate when asked how he is evaluating whether to keep Ahkello Witherspoon in the right corner or replace him with Emmanuel Moseley. "We have full confidence in Ahkello," Saleh said. "I know he is not happy with the way he played, I know we are not too excited about that, but he still played, before he hurt himself, he played at a very, very high level and there are some things he can clean up." And he knows he can clean. I have faith that he will come out and play a really good game. "

CLINIC

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) remained in a shirt without contact, but did not seem inhibited in the first part of the practice. Garoppolo has pointed to Samuel 43 times in the last seven games, and they connected in 8 of 11 for 112 yards in last month's loss to Seattle.

Strong security Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) remains limited in his first practices this week since he was hurt on December 1 in Baltimore. His projected status will be revealed Friday afternoon, but it could be a decision in the game in what coach Kyle Shanahan described as a pain tolerance problem.

Defensive Final Dee Ford (Hamstrings) are expected to be ruled out on Friday for the fifth time in six games, and the only exception was a four-snap cameo on December 8 in New Orleans in which he aggravated his hamstring injury on November 17. He has not practiced since that game.

Mike Person right guard (neck) practiced in a limited way but Daniel Brunskill He could still be online to make his second consecutive start at that place. Azeez Al-Shaair linebacker (knee) and reoffensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow, knee) were limited. Corner Tarvarius Moore (concussion) is completely erased.

The Seahawks returned to practice without left tackle Duane Brown (knee), deep Quandre Diggs (ankle), guard Mike Iupati (neck) and wide receiver Malik Turner (concussion). Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) was limited but promised Seattle journalists he would play.

SEATTLE GREETINGS

49ers fans have accumulated games this year perhaps more than in the last decade, and Sunday night should not be the exception. In fact, the fan club "Seattle Niners Faithful" expects a record crowd to greet the 49ers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on the arrival of the team, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. About 300 fans greeted the 49ers at the airport before the 2014 NFC Championship Game.

Fan meetings will also be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. at 2 p.m. at Queen Anne Beerhall and at 6 p.m. to close at Kells Irish Pub, followed by Sunday's festivities at Eden Seattle, a couple of blocks south of CenturyLink Field.

