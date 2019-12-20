The return of Eddie Murphy to & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; has celebrities competing for cameos

Loading...

The best comics and alumni of "Saturday Night Live" have been competing to get cameos on the NBC sketching program this week, when Eddie Murphy returns for the first time in 35 years.

A source told Page Six: "Everyone wants to make a cameo this weekend during Eddie's" SNL "appearance, including Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

The source said that Rock, who starred in the program between 1990 and 1993 and has presented and performed several cameos since then, and Chappelle have been "hanging out on & # 39; SNL & # 39; all week." Chappelle was only the first host in 2016

Another student we heard that she wanted to appear on the show with Murphy is Ellen Cleghorne, who starred in "SNL" from 1991-95. However, Murphy's "SNL" co-star in the 1980s, Joe Piscopo, told Neil Cavuto in a Fox Business interview this week that he had not been invited back to the show.

It remains to be seen which stars will make cameos, but Murphy has hinted which of his classic characters will bring back "SNL". He told Al Roker on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday, "We're talking about some Gumby and some buckwheat and some Bill Cosby maybe." He added that other characters could include "Mr. Robinson, Velvet Jones … I'm depressed for anything, as long as it's very, very funny."

Piscopo wondered if Murphy can really make his controversial buckwheat character today, but added to Cavuto: "I want to see how far Eddie pushes the envelope."

Murphy said his 10 children, aged between 1 and 30, will be there to see his return to the show.

Murphy is having another bright moment in his legendary career: he is ready for a Golden Globe for "Dolemite Is My Name" as best actor in a comedy. He won the award for best supporting actor Globe for "Dreamgirls" in 2006. He has also been filming the sequel "Coming 2 America", and in November he was awarded the WSJ Magazine Innovator Award.

A representative of "SNL" did not comment.

