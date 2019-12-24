The residents of the Kelowna home advised to protect themselves after a carbon monoxide leak was found – Okanagan

Loading...

Residents of a Kelowna, BC, home were advised to seek shelter on Monday afternoon as firefighters ventilated the building after the discovery of carbon monoxide (CO).

Train captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said Fortis BC had been alerted to a broken HVAC system that was installed on the roof of the Glenpark Village Meadows house on Whitman Road.

"It pumped CO into the building, only in public areas like the first, second, and third floors of the building," he said.

"Fortis had turned off the gas for the unit and our crews came on site to ventilate the building and get rid of the CO."

The importance of a working carbon monoxide detector

Increased CO levels, he said, were found on the fourth floor.

"From 200 parts per million," said Kiehlbauch. "We usually evacuate at around 35 parts per million."

However, most units are heated by electrical baseboards that cannot emit carbon monoxide. Therefore, residents were advised to stay in their units while the building was cleared of the potentially lethal gas.

"The units were not affected because the units have their own heating system, so what we did is called" shelter in place, "" he said.

"So we left the residents in their units and after venting the corridors we went to the other units, but it sounds like the other units are not affected."

Kiehlbauch said no one was injured and BC Ambulance was on standby as a precaution.

High carbon monoxide levels lead to evacuation of condominiums in West Kelowna

He said that it is rare for an elevated CO level to be found in large residential or condominiums.

"A call of this size, a big building like this, we don't get many of it," he said.

"We get a lot more calls for housing, but there weren't that many houses of this size."

Kiehlbauch said the incident was a good reminder of the importance of functioning smoke and CO detectors, including routine maintenance and replacement.

"Check your batteries to see if they are battery operated and will only last for about seven years from the time you install them," he said. "So they have to be replaced every seven years."

