The remains of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan returned to the United States

Loading...

(Archive photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

DOVER, Del. (AP) – The remains of a 33-year-old American soldier killed in action in Afghanistan have been returned to the United States, arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Sgt. Michael J. Goble, 1st Class, from the township of Washington, New Jersey, was killed Monday in a bomb attack in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed that they were behind the attack.

Goble was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The Pentagon said the Goble unit was engaged in combat operations when he suffered fatal injuries.

The article continues below …

Several U.S. officials, including National Security Advisor Robert O & # 39; Brien and Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended on Wednesday that the military call for a worthy transfer in which cases containing the remains are transferred to a vehicle. of the plane that transported them to the United States.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed.