The "relentless" performance of Canadian Alexis Lafreniere among the world's juniors is praised

Kevin Bahl thought he knew Alexis Lafreniere.

And he did it in many ways.

Lafreniere, who had been No. 1 in the 2020 NHL draft for some time, had a ridiculous 70 points in 32 games this season with the Rimouski Oceanic – Sidney Crosby's old youth team – before joining the world junior hockey championship in Canada ,

The 18-year-old winger makes a habit of shooting stunning goals, using stunning templates, and using a series of moves that opponents often use to chase shadows.

But it wasn't long before the native Saint Eustache American Bahl had more to offer.

Physical game. Tenacity. Grit. Desire.

It was there for everyone to open the U20 tournament on Thursday in Canada's 6-4 win over the United States.

Certainly, the game will be remembered for Lafreniere's four-point night, in which an impressive late winner intercepted a pass by American defender K & # 39; Andre Miller before spencer knight with a slight forehand seven seconds after the tie defeated.

What Bahl noticed, however, were the early hits Lafreniere threw to free Canada from sleep.

"I thought he was far from clever," said Bahl, who pushed American striker Bobby Brink shortly after Lafrenière. "He loves to throw himself around the body and I think that's absolutely great."

This desire to be in the middle of a fight sounds very similar to Crosby, who had withdrawn his # 87 jersey from both Rimouski and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in September.

"I always try to add some physicality to my game," said the six-foot-tall 194-pound Lafreniere. "Getting physically involved is always good."

Bone tests at key times can work wonders for a team. When a star gets into the action, watch out.

"It's crazy to see Alexis Lafreniere hit big goals," added Bahl, whose team is playing the second game of the tournament against Russia on Saturday. "He has the hands, he has the ability. Now he will revise you in the corners, pull off the puck and put it on the net.

"It's just a completely different dynamic. You don't see that in many people."

There was rumble before the world junior Lafreniere could lose grip on the number 1 draft position with Canadian teammate Quinton Byfield – a six-foot-four, 215-pound center with speed, dexterity, and soft hands.

That could still happen, but Lafreniere was a teenager on a mission in Game 1.

"He can do anything," said Canadian winger Ty Dellandrea.

That’s almost all.

One thing he doesn't do is penalty shoot-out. This was a focus in training on Friday after the US started the power game 3 against 5.

Canada has been whistled for three rule violations and two interference calls, and it is still a fact that the standard international game is about finding the line with the officials.

"We had a pretty long meeting," said Aidan Dudas, one of the strikers who killed the penalties. "You have to check with your legs and not with your stick."

Canada, which took a disappointing sixth place on home soil last year, has underlined the penalty threshold for the past three weeks, including a round of pushups for every use against.

"It's not like we're unprepared," said assistant coach Andre Tourigny, who caught a puck on the bench on Thursday that would have resulted in a late penalty for delaying the game if it passed the finish line glass. “The team did a really good job of making sure the players knew the standard. We used it during our training, during our pre-tournament games.

"There is no reason for what happened."

Another Canadian penalty, Ty Dellandrea, said the problems with a man going down should go away as soon as the system becomes second nature.

"We know what we have to do and we know where we need to be," said the center. "We thought about it and got into our own heads."

Tourigny, who is responsible for the penalty, was animated on Friday as he dealt with the group while Canada's power play units, which also went 3 vs 5, worked at the other end of the ice rink.

"It wasn't a question of structure," said head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67. “The players were there, they were in a good position. It's just a matter of fighting. We lost a few fights in front of the net.

"We were unlucky and had a bad day in the office, but I'm not worried."

The Russians will recover on Saturday after a 4: 3 defeat against the host Czechs, who put them behind 8-Ball in tough Group B, which also includes Germany.

"It's another big rivalry for us," said Dellandrea. "US is probably number 1, but I would say Russia is behind it.

"These games are fun, intense and difficult."

If so, count Lafreniere again.

"He is a player, he is a money player, he is a competitor," said Tourigny. "He wants to win every battle. In practice it is the same.

"He never gives up. He is adamant. "

© 2019 The Canadian Press

