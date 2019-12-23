The referendum on tax reform is a non-partisan "Utah revolt," supporters say

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Supporters of a citizen referendum on Utah's newly passed tax reform law say they can't print petitions quickly enough.

"We have many people who want to sign," said Fred Cox, a former Republican legislator who helped organize the effort to undo the tax structure approved on December 12.

Some of them, including the candidates for Republican Governor of Salt Lake County, Aimee Winder Newton and Jeff Burningham and Democrat Zachary Moses, put their signatures on the petition Monday during a press conference at the Capitol. The organizers have already delivered a batch of signed petitions to the state election office.

Cox said the referendum has bipartisan support.

“This is not a republican revolt. This is a revolt of the Ukrainians, ”he said.

The Utah Legislature, controlled by Republicans, passed a bill in a special session earlier this month that reduces the state income tax rate and offers tax exemptions to low and moderate income residents, including a Exemption for larger dependents and a tax credit for groceries to compensate for the increase in state sales tax on food sales to 4.85%.

The law also imposes sales taxes on wholesale gasoline purchases in addition to what will be a gas tax of 31 cents per gallon in 2020, which is expected to add at least 10 cents per gallon to the pump.

Governor Gary Herbert signed the measure last week.

The referendum sponsors must gather almost 116,000 signatures from at least 15 of the 29 counties of the state before January 21, less than a week before the 2020 Legislature is called, to get the issue on the November ballot 2020. The governor and lawmakers have said the referendum could delay tax cuts and reimbursement checks.

Cox said the referendum organizers intend to obtain signatures from each county and exceed the required number.

"We are moving faster than printers can go," he said, adding that a second printing company is now working on request packages.

The Utah Legislative Observatory, the Utah Tax Reform Coalition, the United Women's Forum and Citizens for Fiscal Equity are among the groups that defend the new tax law.

Brett Hastings, director of Utah Legislative Watch, said the groups do not take a referendum lightly and see it as an integral and indispensable part of government controls and balances.

"This referendum is, in essence, a vote of distrust in our Legislature and in our governor, at least on this issue of tax reform," he said.

Hastings said the "radical and risky" measure opens the door to taxing all services and increased the food and gas tax to the detriment of the poor in Utah.

Taxing gasoline will make everything that Utahns buy and the services they use more expensive, said Dalane England of the United Women’s Forum.

"We are also very opposed to choosing winners and losers, choosing certain service industries to attack and some are left alone for a while," he said, adding that it is only a matter of time before all services are taxed.

Krista Palmer of the Utah Tax Reform Coalition said that while he wishes a merry Christmas to the governor and lawmakers, "they have ruined Christmas for us." He said the tax reform was based on faulty mathematical calculations, inaccurate information and above "income crisis.

Utah, he said, has the best economy in the United States.

"We are winning," Palmer said. "We are winning in everything."