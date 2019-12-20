The recruiter's attacker is not a one-man terrorist group. The Ontario Court of Appeals decides

Loading...

TORONTO – The federal government failed to convince an appeals court on Friday that a schizophrenic man who attacked a Canadian armed forces recruitment center was a terrorist group.

When the Ontario Supreme Court upheld Ayanle Hassan Ali's acquittal, it rejected the idea that anyone who committed a terrorist act could legally be considered to act for or in connection with that group, the only member of which was that person ,

"If Parliament wants to describe behavior that is in the best interests of an actor, it speaks another language," said the Court of Appeals. "A person cannot commit a crime at the same time and be the only member of a terrorist organization for which the crime was committed."

Ali sparked fear and chaos when he experienced madness at the Toronto Recruitment Center in March 2016. He injured two people before he was subjected. He told a medic that Allah had sent him to kill people.

The police found that Ali had acted entirely alone and had no connection to a terrorist organization. Nevertheless, he was charged under a section of the Criminal Code – Section 83.2 – that makes committing an offense "for the benefit of, or under the instruction of, or in connection with a terrorist organization" an offense that is life imprisonment.

In May 2018, Supreme Court Justice Ian MacDonnell acquitted him of the terrorist group's indictment. At the same time, MacDonnell found that the mentally ill Ali was not criminally responsible for crimes that included attempted murder and gun attack.

"The nature of the solitary criminal behavior of the accused was not intended to be covered by section 83.2," the judge said. "Parliament understood that such behavior would be prosecuted under the provisions of the Criminal Code."

Prosecutors, who claimed in court that Ali had acted as a "terrorist group of one", only appealed the acquittal. A new process was called for in this matter alone.

In its remarks, the government claimed that the relevant law could be applied to a "lone wolf" committing a crime to promote the goals of its self-constituted terrorist group. It was argued that MacDonnell made several mistakes when he rejected this interpretation. The exclusion of the declarer would undermine the preventive purpose of the parliament when the anti-terrorism legislation is passed.

The defense countered that MacDonnell was correct.

In its analysis, the Court of Appeals stated that the law's objective was to suppress terrorist activities, but the interpretation of the wording of a provision must be based on the principle that the legislature had no intention of achieving absurd results.

"The applicant's view that the client and the terrorist group could be one and the same person contradicts the modern principle of legal interpretation," said the court of appeal. "It is a reasonable conclusion that Parliament did not intend to do this. 83.2 would apply to the lone wolf terrorist. "

The Supreme Court found that other sections of the Penal Code apply specifically to single-parent terrorists.

In July, the Court of Appeals agreed that Ali herself could attend college classes when an employee of the safe Hamilton hospital where he was detained decided to be ready.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

