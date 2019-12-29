The recovery year of the Garoppolo 49ers comes to the Seattle test – The Reporter

Loading...

SEATTLE – Of the five players that will have started each game for the 49ers this regular season, the durability of a player is especially impressive and critical: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

A year ago, Garoppolo was finishing a lost season by rehabilitating his reconstructed left knee and studying film with coach Kyle Shanahan's father, Mike.

Fast forward to tonight: Garoppolo leads the 49ers (12-3) at his first start in Seattle, to get the chance to get first place in the NFC postseason and the NFC West title.

The starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo (10), leaves the field after his 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, 15 December 2019. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

"For Jimmy Garoppolo, it's the game of his life," said former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason on Sunday at the CBS NFL Today. “If they can win this game in Seattle, they will get first place. That's why you exchange for him and give him a great contract. "

Having a healthy quarterback is paramount for the Super Bowl search of any team. Garoppolo has not only made every start, but he never appeared in the 49ers' weekly injury reports.

Your mobility has improved every month. Your domain of crime is on point. His 18-5 record as 49ers starting quarterback since 2017 speaks of his winning form.

Your health has never been in doubt, it is not that we know or have seen. When asked about her knee this season, she never indicated any obstacle with her, nor has she overcome it as better than ever.

If you legitimately win the NFL Return Player of the Year award, it is thanks to your progression week by week, especially with regard to a constantly changing game plan with constantly changing parts around you.

"Jimmy has been very good with the plan on Wednesday, working as hard as anyone I have been with during the season to understand him on Sunday," coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "Whether it was good or bad, what happens on Sunday, just seeing how it has retained and picked up new things as it progresses next week."

Jimmy Garoppolo # 10 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a victory over the New Orleans Saints after a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 8, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)

The 49ers offense ranks among the best in the league averaging 30.2 points per game (No. 2 in the league), 379.9 total yards (No. 6) and 145.1 yards on the ground (No. 2) with an average time of possession of 31:34 (number 5).

As for the passes, the 49ers occupy the 15th place (234.8 yards per game), because Garoppolo is not asked to issue it as his counterparts. On the other hand, it has the fourth highest number of aerial yards since week 8.

Garoppolo's 27 touchdown passes were the fourth most in the final of Sunday's regular season. He is completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 3,693 yards, the seventh highest total in the history of the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) smiles after winning his game against the Green Bay Packers at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, November 24, 2019. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-8. (José Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

After his 5-0 debut as a 49ers starter in 2017, Garoppolo got a new contract and, when asked about it in the 2018 exploration team, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll welcomed the next challenges, like tonight's.

"I think it's a great opportunity for them and it will surely be good for the division," Carroll said then. "It's going to make it more challenging, and they certainly had an idea of ​​what I could do at the end of the year so good for them."

Garoppolo is one of the 6 quarterbacks with 20 wins (including his first two in New England) through 25 career starts, the other being Ben Roethlisberger (22), Dan Marino 21), Pat Haden (20), Roger Staubach (20) and Kurt Warner (20).

"You have to watch a lot of football to understand how to play this position," Shanahan said. "This is the first year that I feel I have been able to overcome it and see everything."

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws under pressure against Clay Matthews (52) of the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi Stadium & # 39; s in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, December. 21, 2019. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

"Anyone who does that goes through ups and downs, but we are here in December. Up to this point, along his ups and downs, he has continued to climb gradually and is a much better quarterback at this time than at the beginning of the year."

His 13 interceptions are enough to cause panic or two in each game, but it's a nuance that hasn't yet bitten the 49ers, and those turnovers often lead to recovery impulses.

"It's how fast you can forget it and move on. There's a lot of football left to play," Garoppolo said about his post-interception mentality. "… If you're thinking of an interception, you'll be tough for the rest of the game."

Oh, and who are the other headlines of all the games this season? They are security guard Laken Tomlinson, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. Defensive end Nick Bosa has played every game and has been an official starter since week 3, and cornerback Richard Sherman only missed a start two weeks ago against Atlanta.

