The recipient of the Purple Heart Wife says she is coming out of the coma

One family said they were receiving the Christmas wish they had been praying for. "Last week, he began to move his left side, opening his eyes," said Kyli Belt. Her husband, Tony Belt, 39, has been in a coma for 10 weeks after a work accident at Katelman Steel Fabrication in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In September, she fell 18 feet from a scissor lift and suffered a brain injury traumatic "The doctors told me that I probably wouldn't arrive at the weekend," he said. Tony Belt survived the weekend. But then the doctors told him that he would not wake up. Belt, however, is a fighter. He served eight years in the army and was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was injured in the explosion of a tank, a bullet grazed his back during training and in 2006 he was shot in the head. That incident ended his military career and led him to receive a Purple Heart. "We are waiting for him to wake up completely," said Kyli Belt. The therapists put the soldier to work. His children, 4, 3 and 7 months, have been helping him. "They talk to him and play with him. The baby lies with him," he said. Now that he's getting better, Kyli Belt said the family needs a vacation. encourage. Friends began sending Christmas cards to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. She said children love to open and read them. "It's been three long months with them, and it has been very difficult," he said. "They went from being told that Dad was going to heaven and that they will never see him here again and that he would interact with them. I just want to change their mood and let them be children again." The Belts' son, Eli, 4, didn't listen to the doctors either. He declared that his dad would speak on Christmas Eve. At this time, Tony Belt only communicates by giving a thumbs up or down. "Maybe he was right. Maybe it is the Christmas miracle of what he has been telling me," Kyli Belt said. At that moment, her husband raised his thumb and she talked to him. "Approved? Yes, that will be your Christmas miracle. Is that what you are waiting for?" Your children want to receive 1,000 Christmas cards. This is where you can send a card to the Belts: Tony BeltMadonna Rehabilitation Hospital17500 Burke St., R-1 Room 109Omaha NE 68118 The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.

