Loading...

In the middle of the third quarter, the Raptors appeared to be suffering a one-sided loss from the Mavericks on Sunday as an understaffed squad at home in Toronto had lagged the Luka Doncic-less Mavs by 30 points. and followed by 23 in the fourth quarter.

However, the Raptors did not lie down after Kyle Lowry's 32 point, 10 assists and eight rebounds brought the biggest comeback win in franchise history to date. Lowry had a huge fourth quarter, including his biggest bucket of the night at three late in the fourth, to give Toronto the lead late in a tense, back-and-forth affair.

Along with Lowry's performance, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson came from the bank to boost Toronto with 39 points and 16 rebounds. Boucher collected four blocks when the Raptors defense locked the Mavs in the fourth quarter and left Dallas 47:21 in the final frame, and finally put the Raptors in the lead when he got a Lowry feed in a nutshell.

It is a brutal defeat for Dallas, as they try to keep things going until Luka Doncic returns to the lineup – which, according to reports, could be soon. Jalen Brunson led with 21 points and 9 assists in the lead role with a 30-point lead, but Kristaps Porzingis kept fighting because he had only 16 in the 5-of-15 shoot, which he couldn't get with a steady hand if she did one urgently needed too late.

The Raptors improve to 21-8 with the win, while Dallas falls to 19-10 with the defeat, as they are both two of the most pleasant surprises of the young NBA season. It is impressive that Toronto could take a win without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet or Marc Gasol. That shows how tough it will be for the defending champions, regardless of the situation.