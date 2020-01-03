The rapper affiliated with Wu-Tang, who cut his penis, marries

Loading...

Christ Bearer, a rapper affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan who cut his own penis and jumped off a second-floor balcony in 2014, is now a married man.

Bearer, whose real name is Andre Johnson, married a woman named Cheryl on December 30, TMZ reports.

He told the store that his penis, which reconnected after the incident, was "fully functional on the wedding night."

He also told the site that his new girlfriend has been his support system and that he is working on a new album.

In 2014, during a drug-induced collapse, Johnson cut his own penis and jumped off the balcony in an apparent suicide attempt in North Hollywood, California.

Johnson said a bad combination of depression, weed and literature about monks and vasectomies led to the incident, and at that time he was alone due to restraining orders that prevented him from seeing his two daughters.

A month later he added: “PCP and methamphetamine and Molly and alcohol. And do not sleep. That was the main thing: not sleep, "to the list of reasons why he did what he did.

“I am the only man who did what I did, and I am proud of it. But why? In the annals of history, I don't think you got anyone who did it, "he continued." … He could have made the biggest mistake in history. But I'm proud of that. "

.