Loading...

Clayton Beathard, younger brother of Field Marshal of the 49ers, C.J. Beathard was fatally stabbed outside a Nashville bar early Saturday, police said.

"The fatal stabs appear to have been the result of an argument about a woman who started inside the Dogwood Bar and then became physical when the parties left," Metro Nashville police said in a statement. "Multiple people were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were fatally stabbed in their sides."

Clayton Beathard was 22 years old. Paul Trapeni III, 21, was also killed. A third victim was treated and released. The police are looking for the suspect. Police were called to fight on Saturday at 2:50 a.m., outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill.

Beathard has just completed his junior season as starting quarterback for Long Island University. His father, Casey, is a country music composer, and he and his wife, Susan, have another son, Tucker, who is a country music singer. Grandfather Bobby Beathard is a former NFL executive who was consecrated last year at the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Please keep CJ and the Beathard family up in their prayers.

– Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) December 21, 2019

C.J. Beathard started 10 games in his first two seasons with the 49ers and has not adapted this season as quarterback quarterback.