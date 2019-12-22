The pressure mounts on the English pair of Renegades

Loading...

First-year coach Michael Klinger said that while the Renegades were not far from overturning the fortune, he pointed out his team's relative difficulties at death as the difference between the two parties Saturday evening.

Perth captain Mitch Marsh destroyed 56 unbeaten 22 balls to earn the player of the game honors.

The Renegades' English pacemen were hit head-on by Marsh's late attack, Gleeson conceding 16 points since the penultimate run before Gurney reached 21 for the last.

Gleeson only joined the Renegades this month after Pakistanis Usman Shinwari and Faheem Ashraf were both deemed unavailable.

Gleeson, who is part of the Lions of England team for a tour of Australia later this summer, took 1-36 on 3.4 overs in the loss to Sydney Thunder at Geelong Thursday night before to finish with the unflattering numbers of 1-49 out of four. Saturday. He will be available for the first eight games of the Renegades season before being replaced by the Afghan Afghan versatile Mohammad Nabi.

Meanwhile, Gurney, a member of last year's Renegades winning team, was beaten for 55 of his four overs Saturday night, finishing with a wicket. He took 2-26 against four against the Thunder. Gurney is available for the entire tournament.

The Renegades have former Test paceman Joe Mennie behind the scenes while versatile Will Sutherland is about to be selected.

Veteran Tom Cooper also started the season slowly with the bat. Marcus Harris and Alex Doolan are among the options for Klinger if the Renegades lose patience with Cooper.

Teen batting star Jake Fraser-McGurk is another option the team may want to consider, while Mackenzie Harvey is approaching a comeback after resuming hitting the net.

Spinner Jon Holland was however excluded for the season with a serious finger injury.

"Mitch is a brutal striker and the Scorchers probably executed their death at bowling a little better than us, so that was probably the difference in the game," said Klinger after the game.

"This is not the start we want at 0-2, but I have a lot of confidence in the guys. I think we have just been about 10 or 15 percent of our best in our first two games and if we choose everything will be fine.

"It shows that we are not too far at least. I think last year this group won a lot of these loved ones early so we just need to reverse this trend a little bit. It’s definitely better than losing a lot of games so unless we know we're up there.

"We probably need to increase this rate by 10-15% and we hope the victories will go our way."

Daniel is an age sports journalist

Most seen in sport

Loading