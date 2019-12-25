The president and the first lady wish the Americans a & # 39; happy and merry Christmas & # 39;

Loading...

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump addressed the nation in their annual Christmas message, making a special mention of helpful Americans who donated their time to help others. "We thank the millions of Americans who come together to take care of others with compassion, and bring the warmth and joy of this sacred season to our family, our friends, our neighbors and those in need," President Trump said. " With loved ones this holiday season, Americans on this earth are grateful for all the uniformed men and women who keep us safe: our army, our police and all who enforce the law, "said Melania Trump. President Trump also visited Twitter to wish others a happy holiday. The president concluded the video wishing for peace all over the world. "We pray a special prayer to the members of the military service stationed far from home, and we renew our hope of peace between nations and joy for the world. In the name of all Trump family, we wish you all a great pleasure and merry Christmas and a very happy, happy new year. " Watch the full video above!

