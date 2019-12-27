Loading...

The porch collapses when the Concord mansion burns

Updated: 1:00 PM EST December 27, 2019

Firefighters struggled with the water shortage available on Friday when the flames engulfed a mansion in Concord. While the helicopters circled overhead, the flames continued to spread throughout the mansion until it seemed to reach every corner of the structure. The porch collapsed and large sections of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters struggled with the water shortage available on Friday when the flames engulfed a mansion in Concord.

While the helicopters circled overhead, the flames continued to spread throughout the mansion until it seemed to reach every corner of the structure. The porch collapsed and large sections of the roof collapsed.

1 of 11

"The fire was in the back of the house and just ran through the walls," said Concord fire chief assistant Walter Latta. "(An) old school building, balloon frame, and thus the fire began to spread to the second floor and then to the third floor."

2 of 11

"It's a big house and, as you can see, it's in a remote area," Latta said. "We are doing everything possible. The teams are doing a great job."

3 of 11

4 of 11

5 of 11

Firefighters from various departments used tank trucks to bring water to the area

6 of 11

"We are doing everything we can," Latta said. "I know this is the holiday season and this is devastating, but the most important thing is that nobody was hurt."

7 of 11

8 of 11

9 of 11

10 of 11

11 of 11

. (tagsToTranslate) porch (t) Concord (t) mansion (t) fire