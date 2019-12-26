The police surprise the son of the fallen officer with a special Christmas gift

Loading...

A California police association surprised the son of one of his fallen officers with a special holiday gift. In a Facebook post published at Christmas, the Newman Police Officers Association said officer Ronil Singh told his son that he would grow up to be a police officer and that Singh would teach him. To begin training Baby Singh early, the association bought his own son's patrol car and handed it to him on Christmas morning. An anonymous neighbor also took the opportunity to change the stickers of the small patrol car to model it after Singh's car. Singh was shot and killed on December 26, 2018, when he arrested a driver who reportedly drove drunk.

