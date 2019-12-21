The pirates re-sign the utility Jake Elmore for a minor league agreement

Loading...

The Pirates added to their minor league depth options on Saturday by signing again Jake Elmore to a minor league contract.

The 32-year-old public service provider will also receive an invitation for spring training, a source tells DKPittsburghSports.com.

Elmore divided the time between the Pirates and its subsidiary of Triple-A Indianapolis. Elmore went 1 by 20 in his first period with the Pirates in May, but made a better impression during his September call, with 9 of 27 with 4 RBIs. He started in the garden for the last five games of the Pirates of the season, as team injuries accumulated at the end of the year.

In Triple-A, Elmore was one of the best hitters in Indianapolis. He cut .322 / .387 / .455 with six homers and 35 RBIs in more than 414 plate appearances for the Indians. His .842 OPS was the team's second best, just behind Pablo Reyes (.885).

Elmore has played parts of six major league seasons. He is a .215 / .292 / .272 race hitter with four homers and 37 RBIs.

He was removed from the list of 40 men on October 25 and elected free agent on October 31.

Elmore is the fifth player the Pirates have signed with a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The team announced the gardener's signature Socrates Britoleft handed Miguel Del Pozoinfidel Phillip Evans and right handed Hector noesi on December 17th.

Brito and Evans will be direct competition for Elmore for a place on the list this spring.

More to come.

To continue reading, log in to your account: