The Pentagon has twice attempted to mothball one of its aircraft carriers this year and has been shut down time and time again

Loading...

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

The Pentagon has tried twice in the past year to push ahead with a plan that would take the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman out of service decades ago and cut off its air wing.

Last month, amid budget negotiations between the Department of Defense and the White House Administration and Budget Office in 2021, the Pentagon pushed for plans to cut the flat-top early, rather than half-life refueling plans To advance the financial year 2024 and then continue in service.

"The USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN-75) is not fueled by the Navy (budget template) and the associated wing is not serviced," says an OMB memo from Defense News.

If refurbishment of the refueling complex, where the carrier's nuclear reactor is refueled, is not continued, the 50-year lifespan of the Truman's fuselage will be halved.

The OMB's response to the Pentagon's proposed budget instructs the Department of Defense to submit a fueling plan for the next 30 years that "includes the USS HARRY S. TRUMAN." The Pentagon has met and restored funding for both the airline and its air wing.

The Pentagon also suggested reducing the overall fleet significantly by prematurely decommissioning a handful of coastal battleships and DropShips and defusing the construction of a number of destroyers. According to Defense News, OMB has instructed the Pentagon to come up with a plan that meets the ambitions of a 355-ship Navy.

The latest negotiations are the second time this year that the Navy has tried to prematurely decommission the Truman.

"We made the difficult decision to retire CVN 75 (USS Harry S. Truman) instead of the previously funded refurbishment of the tank complex, which was scheduled for fiscal 2024," the Navy said in an overview of that year Budget released in March 2020.

An alleged decision was made to release funds for the development of unmanned, wear-resistant systems to better prepare the Navy for threats from fellow combatants.

The White House publicly reversed the plan to cancel Truman's early withdrawal from Congress in April. Vice President Mike Pence announced on board the airline that "the USS Harry S. Truman will give". em hell to come for many more years. "

The next day, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had "overridden the decommissioning regulation of the great aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman", thereby reversing his own administration's plan.

Read more from Business Insider:

(tagsToTranslate) Department of Defense (t) White House (t) Aircraft Carrier (t) Office of Administration and Budget (t) Navy (t) USS Harry s. truman (t) United States. Navy (t) Surface Warfare (t) News (t) Military Tech (t) in the Navy