The penguin's power game shows that it can make a difference

The Penguin's power game had its best game of the season on Saturday, scoring three of four times during a 6-4 victory against the Predators in PPG Paints Arena.

And while it will not be possible to maintain that level of efficiency, its execution that night could provide a template that is worth following, because almost all aspects of the Penguins' work with the advantage of man were as good as expected.

They entered the attack zone effectively, moved the disc well and carried it, and the bodies, to the network regularly.

"We had a good execution" Patric Hornqvist He said after the penguin game day skate "That's the key to the power game."

There was nothing terribly complicated in any of that, but it is difficult to argue with the results that generated a fundamentally sound approach.

"The boys who were in it, executed" Mike Sullivan said. "They made good decisions. I thought we had fired the disc at the right times. We set that shot from above."

The penguin's power game has risen to 15th in the NHL ranking, with a conversion rate of 19.3 percent. That is still well below expectations, but Sullivan suggested that a performance like a Saturday could boost productivity gains.

"Hopefully, we can build on that," Sullivan said. "I have to believe that it will give us much more confidence."

• Joseph Blandisi expected to replace Sam Lafferty Between Dominik Simon and Hornqvist tonight. Sullivan did not confirm that a change will be made, but praised what Blandisi brings when he is in the lineup. "He brings a dimension," Sullivan said. "He can really skate. It's hard to play against him. He's responsible, defensively. He can win clashes."

• Tristan Jarry He was the first goalkeeper out of the ice on game day and is the alleged Penguins opener. He has played in 12 of the last 16 games.

• Although Ottawa is anchored near the end of the Eastern Conference classification, Hornqvist warned not to overlook them. "Tonight is going to be a difficult confrontation against a team that is hungry, young and plays with a lot of energy," he said. "We have to match that."

• Ottawa coach DJ. blacksmith announced that Marcus Hogberg It will be the beginning for your team. Hogberg, 29, has only nine appearances in his NHL career, so this will be the first time that most penguins face him, at least at this level. "Our goalkeeper coach (Mike Buckley) will do the homework on both goalkeepers of the other team, depending on who plays, "Blandisi said." We will have an indication of what their trends are and where the discs tend to beat it. "

• said Sullivan Sidney Crosby He did not skate today because he had a scheduled day off in his surgery rehabilitation in mid-November to repair a sports hernia. Nick Bjugstad it worked on the ice but the defenders Brian Dumoulin Y Justin Schultz I still have to resume skating.

• Here are the penguin staff combinations of your game day skate:

Jake Guentzel – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Dominik Kahun – Jared McCann – Alex Galchenyuk

Dominik Simon – Joseph Blandisi / Sam Lafferty – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

• The senators did not have a skate on game day, but here are their staff combinations from their loss of extra time 4-3 until Sunday in New Jersey:

Brady Tkachuk – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Connor Brown

Vladislav Namestnikov – Chris Tierney – Anthony Duclair

Tyler Ennis – Artem Anisimov – Colin White

Nick Paul – J.C. Beaudin – Scott Sabourin

Thomas Chabot – Cody Goloubef

Mark Borowiecki – Erik Brannstrom

Andreas Englund – Christian Jaros

