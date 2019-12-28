The penguins activate Patric Hornqvist from the injured reserve before the game against predators

Loading...

The penguins have been activated. Patric Hornqvist of the injured reserve, Jim Rutherford announced on Saturday before 7:08 p.m. of the Penguins game against predators in PPG Paints Arena.

In a corresponding movement, the penguins reallocated forward Thomas Di Pauli to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton.

Hornqvist skated again with the team on Friday morning in Nashville, but skated in a fifth line with Di Pauli and Mark Recchi. After Friday's skate, Mike Sullivan He said Hornqvist was "approaching."

"He has obviously joined the team at full capacity, has been skating for a while, has had contact," Sullivan said. "It's getting closer to being a coach's decision."

The penguins didn't have a morning skate on Saturday, but we'll get confirmation about Hornqvist's status for tonight when Sullivan speaks at 5 p.m.

