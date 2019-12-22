The Patriots win the 11th consecutive AFC East title by beating Bills

Loading...

Tom Brady passed for 271 yards and a touchdown, slipped away for a conversion in the third attempt to set another score and threw a block in the field in another scoring unit to help the New England Patriots get their eleventh title of the AFC East consecutively by beating Buffalo 24-17 on Saturday. With Bills visiting for a rare end-of-season showdown while the division was still at stake, Sony Michel ran for 96 yards and Rex Burkhead recovered for an opening fumble to catch four passes for 77 yards and run for 20 more. Both teams had already secured tiebreakers; the Patriots (12-3) continue to compete for a first-round goodbye or even for first place in the AFC. Joslen Allen completed 13 of 26 passes for 208 yards and ran for 43 more, including a first down in fourth position. and-1 of the Patriots 30 with about three minutes remaining. After driving to New England 8, Allen threw Dawson Knox into the end zone and then was fired by Adam Butler. Facing the fourth and goal of the 15 with just over a minute to play, he was forced out of his pocket and had to throw the ball in the end zone, where he was shot down by JC Jackson. Cole Beasley caught seven passes for 108 yards, and John Brown had a 53-yard touchdown reception for the Bills (10-5), who have qualified for the playoffs for the second time since 1999. They haven't won a playoff game since 1995, after his last division title, when Marv Levy's team beat Don Shula's Miami Dolphins in the wild card round. Brady, 42, with a right elbow injury, improved to 32-3 against the Bills, and Buffalo has not defeated the Patriots in six games under coach Sean McDermott. This one closed when Burkhead ran it from 1 yard with 5:11 remaining; Brady found Julian Edelman for the 2-point conversion to make it a seven-point game. The Bills only made a great play in the first 29 minutes, when deep Jordan Poyer hit the ball with Burkhead's hands, and Micah Hyde returned 31 yards to the New England 31. That led to a field goal and a lead 3-0 . Brady responded with a 75-yard drive, with 5 out of 5 and hitting Matt LaCosse for an 8-yard score that made it 7-3. It was the number 539 TD pass of the NFL MVP three times, drawing Peyton Manning for second place behind Drew Brees, with Brady's 76th different receiver, extending what was already a record. After a three-and-one Buffalo, New England started at 1 and it was 17 plays before Nick Folk scored a field goal from 36 yards. But a failed attempt in quarters and inches with 36 seconds remaining gave the Bills one more chance before the break. Allen connected two passes before dropping Dawson Knox for 33 yards; Although a touchdown was originally ruled out, the reps showed that he was knocked down at 1. Two plays later, the 320-pound tackle Dion Dawkins was open for the touchdown that sent him to the 10-10 tied half. After the Patriots opened the second with Folk's 51-yard field goal, the team's first attempt of more than 50 yards throughout the season, Allen connected with Brown 53-yard to put 17-13. It was Allen's longest pass of the season, but Brady led New England to a field goal and scored his last two full possessions, then the defense protected the leadership by stopping the Bills. Allen has thrown a touchdown in 21 consecutive games, breaking Doug Flutie's franchise record of 1998-99. Patriots defensive defender Jason McCourty, who missed the game last week, left the game after aggravating a groin injury. The offensive tackle Marcus Cannon left with an ankle injury and did not return. Edelman appeared to enter the concussion protocol after a collision that led to a penalty of offensive pass interference against him. He went to the blue shop and then to the locker room, but returned to the game. The Patriots will receive the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

