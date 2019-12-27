The parents of 2 missing children in Idaho issue a statement after being named as persons of interest

Loading...

REXBURG, Idaho – Parents named as persons of interest in the disappearance of their children in Idaho issued a statement Monday through a lawyer, saying they love their son and daughter and hope to address "accusations once they have overcome the speculation and rumors. "

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September, according to police. The search for the children began in November when police tried to do a 7-year-old child welfare check after a relative called because they had not talked to him since September. The child was adopted and has special needs.

Rexburg police say the parents, Chad and Lori Daybell, never denounced the disappearance of the children, have repeatedly lied about where their children are, initially saying that the child was in Arizona, and that they are not cooperating with the investigation.

The couple had disappeared from their home in Rexburg when police returned with additional questions and search warrants.

Police say it seems that the Daybells abandoned the house and the city abruptly. They said they don't believe the couple had the children with them. How the couple left the city is unclear.

Lori, 46, is the second wife of Chad Daybell, 51. Although Rexburg police have not revealed the exact nature of the connection, authorities say the new marriage occurred shortly after Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in his home. October.

Initially it was thought to be a natural death, Tammy Daybell's remains have been exhumed in Utah, where she was buried. An autopsy was performed, but the results have not been published. Rexburg police said Friday that the death could be related to the disappearance of the children, but gave no further details.

The former spouse of Lori Daybell also died earlier this year. Charles Vallow was killed in July in Arizona in a confrontation with his brother, Alex Cox. Cox said he shot Vallow in self-defense. Cox died on December 12. The police have not disclosed details.

Chad Daybell, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is a self-published author who writes about near-death experiences and end-of-world events.

Chad and Lori Daybell participated in podcasts for a group called "Preparing a people," which the group says involves "the second coming of Jesus Christ." The group has removed those podcasts.

Police say Lori Daybell has blond hair and blue eyes, measures 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 125 pounds. Chad Daybell is described as 6 feet 3 inches, 230 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.