The organization pays the family mortgage of the fallen firefighter of Worcester

Updated: 2:11 PM EST December 20, 2019

The Stephen Siller to Towers Foundation tunnel has paid the mortgage of the fallen Worcester fire lieutenant Jason Menard. Menard, 39, died on November 13 in a fire on Stockholm Street in Worcester. Before he died, he saved two of his fellow firefighters while they were looking for a woman and a child who were trapped in the home. Menard left his wife, Tina, and their three children. The organization said they hope this will help ease the financial burdens for the family in light of the tragic loss of a husband and father.

