The OPP probe reported the theft of 12 firearms from the Haliburton Highlands – Peterborough residence

Published on January 2, 2020 at 12:26 pm

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continues to investigate the theft of 12 firearms from a home in the Haliburton Highlands in November.

On November 8, officials responded to a reported burglary in residential areas on Glamor Lake Road north of Gooderham village, according to the OPP. 12 firearms were removed, including restricted and unrestricted firearms.

The police noticed that the house was not occupied at the time of the reported break-in.

On Thursday, OPP released images of some of the weapons that were reported stolen.

Firearms from a house in the Haliburton Highlands were reported stolen in November.

OPP

Anyone who has information about the reported theft is asked to contact the city of Kawartha Lakes at 1-888-310-1122, or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online Crime Stoppers to turn.

