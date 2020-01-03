The old Dodge Challenger now sells more than double what it did when it was new

Loading...

Photo: Alanis King

The Dodge Challenger is a muscle car that has existed in its current form since 2008, and has its roots in the Mercedes-Benz architecture of the 1990s. But Dodge sold more than double the number of Challengers in the US market. UU. In 2019 than in 2009, when the car still qualified as "new". That makes Dodge Challenger a marvel of modern marketing, both for its sales numbers and for making us perpetually forget how old it is.

Fiat Chrysler announced its annual and fourth-quarter sales results on Friday, which listed Challenger sales at 14,298 quarterly and 60,997 annually. That's more or less where sales were also in 2018, but the most important comparisons occur when looking at the beginning of the decade, when the Challenger returned to the market for the 2008 model year.

At that time, when the car was really "new" in the US market, sales were less than half of what they are now. This is how Challenger sales have evolved over the years, which can easily be summarized as "above":

Sales of the old Charger have also increased, but not as much. The company sold 60,651 of them during the 2009 calendar year, compared to 96,935 in 2019.

The Challenger arrived in the United States market at a difficult time for funny cars that consumed gasoline, because it was close to the Great Recession. But the fact that he managed not only to remain relevant for more than a decade, but for more than double his sales numbers in the US. UU., It is a testimony of how obsessed we are with the wasteful, old and careless sports cars, as long as Dodge continues to launch more special editions and drag-strip monsters towards us. As of the first quarter of 2019, Challenger sales were ahead of the Chevy Camaro but behind the Ford Mustang, and the average age of the buyer for the car was 51 years.

However, no matter what crowds or age groups buy the Challenger, you are still buying it, for many people. That is a wild statistic for a vehicle so similar to the one that was on the market more than a decade ago, especially when the modern automotive industry claims that it is "future technology" and "mobility."

