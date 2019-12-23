The numbers don't lie: the Broncos are better with Drew Lock than without him

Loading...

Drew Lock Credit: Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports.

The Denver Broncos are a new team with Drew Lock as quarterback.

Make no mistake, Denver is better with Lock than what they were without him.

Yes, the sample size is small, but a quarter of a season in the books and numbers do not lie to Lock.

Before Lock, the Broncos were 3-8 this season. Since Lock has taken the reins of the Broncos, the team has gone 3-1. OK, putting victories on a player's back is wrong, of course. Especially when considering the Denver playoffs, hopes have already been decided, since the team was already basically eliminated from the playoffs. With less pressure, players play more freely and are sometimes better than when the microscope focuses on them.

And Lock said the same thing after the game when he talked about the calling of offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

"It's not holding back," said Lock. "I know he has supreme confidence in the boys he has and in the game environment." What is there to stop? Why stop? These are our last two games. We can't get to the playoffs, let's have some momentum in the offseason. If we don't do it in the room and one, we walk towards a chorus of boos and so on. That is not the feeling we wanted to have, and we left everything out there. "

The Broncos are not only letting everything happen a little more in this half of the season, this is true: Lock's pin rating is better than Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen's combined. Four games in his career and the qualification of the rookie quarterback is 89.6, and in the 11 games before him, it was 81.5 for the other QB. The Broncos were also terrible in the third attempts for most of the season, turning just 27.7 percent, while they have been much better since the blockade (44.9 percent). And, Lock is spreading the ball, involving more players. Namely, he has averaged 8.5 receivers per game in his four starts, which makes defending Denver even more difficult.

On Sunday, they scored two touchdowns in the last quarter to get away from the Lions and assert their will. That was something new for the team that lost four games after leading in the fourth quarter of this year. DaeSean Hamilton's touchdown was the team's first touchdown of the fourth quarter in 11 weeks, then Phillip Lindsay drove a nail into the coffin with his 27-yard electric score.

These Broncos are not the same team we saw at the beginning of the year. The team we see under Lock is not only having more fun and playing more loose, but also scoring more points. They are almost one touchdown per game better (22.75-15.9 points per game), and part of that has to do with Scangarello being willing to let the offense lose a little more, but Lock has something to do with offensive efficiency and explosiveness, too.

Lock has something Flacco didn't have; mobility. It is an ability to make plays and shots that we did not see from the veteran.

On his second outing, Lock was spectacular. He was 22-27 for 309 yards with three touchdowns, his only interception being the big mistake of the day. In his other three starts, even today, the rookie has been a game manager, which was good enough to win two-thirds of those games.

Would it be great for the Broncos if Lock enjoyed 300 yards and 3 touchdowns week after week? Of course! But, the reality is that, the way this team is built, they don't need that from their quarterback and he's not that guy.

With a quarterback game manager, Denver's defense leads the team to victories. We saw it in 2015 with the "Air Exclusion Zone" and the best race in the league took the Broncos to the Super Bowl. Interestingly, these current Broncos are built with similar veteran leadership mixed with young talents.

Von Miller, Kareem Jackson, Shelby Haris, Chris Harris and Derek Wolfe are veterans. One problem is that Denver needs to make decisions to re-sign the last three or not. But the Broncos also have guys like Alexander Johnson, Dre’Mont Jones (2 catches on Sunday), Mike Purcell and Jeremiah Attaochu, which are youth surprises this season and should be big contributors next year.

Starting in 2020, Lock will be the Broncos opener as quarterback. If Rich Scangarello wants to get the most out of it, he will do some things.

First and foremost, you will need to use Lock as the game administrator, making sure to protect the ball with short shots most of the time. But, "Scangs" must mix in the big plays, the deep balls in which we have seen Lock hit already this year. And, the Broncos will have to let Lock use his legs to break his pocket and run for the first attempts.

For the most part, Scangarello has to allow Lock to be the child arms dealer, just having fun, that he wants to be.

With Lock as the team's quarterback, as well as a large number of young players who contribute, the Broncos' short and long-term future is surely bright.