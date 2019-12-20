The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission has officially lifted the award to Rana Zaman – Halifax

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019 at 12:56 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission officially revoked the award given to social activist Rana Zaman ten days ago.

Zaman has lived in Dartmouth for more than 35 years.

CONTINUE READING:

NDP drops out with Dartmouth-Cole Harbor candidates for recent tweets



The organization said that the selection committee of volunteers who award the Human Rights Award made its decision based on the information contained in a nomination package.

They said the package showed Zaman's "outstanding grassroots volunteering".

"The committee was not aware of any public statements from Ms. Zaman that violated the principles of the award," said the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission in a press release.

2:32

Protester apologizes to Jagmeet Singh for removing former NDP candidate from Halifax

Protester apologizes to Jagmeet Singh for removing former NDP candidate from Halifax

There is no direct reference to the public comments quoted by the Human Rights Commission, but Zaman had previously been fired as a federal NDP candidate in Dartmouth-Cole Harbor for what she called "words" in tweets about Palestine and Israel.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,