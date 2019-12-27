The nineteenth-century mansion destroyed by fire was originally built for the son of President John Quincy Adams

Loading...

The water shortage hindered firefighters' efforts on Friday to save a 120-year-old historic house in Concord, which was originally built for the prominent son of the US president. UU. The fire at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road burned a 6,500 square foot house that was built in 1899, according to records. The mansion with five bedrooms and five bathrooms is valued at approximately $ 2.9 million. At 2 p.m., the majestic house had been reduced to a smoking shell. Historical records show that the house was designed by Boston architect H.D. Hale for Charles Francis Adams III, son of President John Quincy Adams. It was one of the first two large rural properties not associated with agriculture in the city. Charles Francis Adams III graduated in 1892 from Harvard Law School, treasurer of Harvard University, the fourth mayor of Quincy and the 44th Secretary of the US Navy. UU. . Adams and his wife nicknamed the property, "Mount Vernon." "The Adams family owned the property for most of the first part of this century," said a written record in 1992. "During part of that (time) I spend only in spring and fall here." Concord chief assistant Walter Latta said the current owners were far away when the fire started. No injuries were reported. "The fire occurred in the back of the house and simply ran through the walls," Latta said. "(An) old school building, balloon frame, and thus the fire began to spread to the second floor and then to the third floor." Latta explained that the property is elevated and firefighters had quickly used all available water in a nearby cistern. To complement the water supply, Latta said Concord depended on oil tankers from neighboring fire departments.

"It's a big house and, as you can see, it's in a remote area," Latta said. "We are doing everything possible. The teams are doing a great job."

Firefighters from various departments used tank trucks to bring water to the area

"We are doing everything we can," Latta said. "I know this is the holiday season and this is devastating, but the most important thing is that nobody was hurt."

For fans of local history, these are the historical records of the #Concord mansion that was destroyed. It was first built by Charles Francis Adams III in 1899. He and his wife nicknamed him "Mount Vernon." #WCVB pic.twitter.com/p7c5AzXUDf

– Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) December 27, 2019

