The NFL linebacker pays 60 families

Loading...

NFL linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III paid for reservation items for more than 60 families before Christmas Day. Gilbert's generosity made many faces smile in his hometown near Ocala, Florida. "I just wanted to help my city a little, and all of you have been rewarded," Gilbert said. Gilbert, a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, said he had the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying off. Debts away on social networks. Sherita Graham said the act of kindness means more than she will ever know. She and her husband are taking care of their grandchildren and had $ 500 in items to pay. "My husband and I are in Social Security and disability. We get hurt at work," Graham said. "My heart is full of gratitude for him. Now I could cry." Gilbert partnered with the nonprofit organization Pay Away the Layaway. to make the impact for your neighbors forever. Gilbert paid almost $ 10,000 in items for more than 60 families. Gilbert is a rookie in the NFL, but he's already finding a way to make a difference.

NFL linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III paid for reservation items for more than 60 families before Christmas Day.

Gilbert's generosity brought smiles to many faces in his hometown near Ocala, Florida.

"I just wanted to help my city a little, and all of you have paid," Gilbert said.

Gilbert, a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, said he had the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying debts on social media.

Sherita Graham said the act of kindness means more than she will ever know. She and her husband are taking care of their grandchildren and had $ 500 in items to pay.

"My husband and I are in Social Security and disability. We get hurt at work," Graham said. "My heart is full of gratitude for him. I could cry now."

Gilbert partnered with the nonprofit organization Pay Away the Layaway to cause the impact of its neighbors forever. Gilbert paid almost $ 10,000 in items for more than 60 families.

Gilbert is a rookie in the NFL, but he's already finding a way to make a difference.

.