The New York governor's veto means that electric bicycles and scooters will remain illegal in New York

In June, the New York Senate and the state Assembly passed a bill with almost unanimous support that would allow the use of motorcycles and electric bicycles in the state. That bill was recently vetoed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The bill would have outlined a legal status for scooters and three kinds of electric bicycles, similar to what other states have been doing. The Verge reported that there was some concern about the governor's rejection in the form of renegotiation, but the absolute veto was a surprise to many.

The reasoning for the veto was described in a statement by Governor Cuomo. He said the granting of electric bicycles controlled by the accelerator and the lack of regulations on the helmet "makes this legislation fatally flawed," and noted that a recent study has shown that head injuries have tripled in the last decade. due to the use of these motorized vehicles. .

The statement also said that "the accelerator engine that allows a driver to increase speed without pedaling means that electric bicycles cannot be distinguished from mopeds, which are already regulated and require license plates and driver's licenses."

Many food delivery workers use electric bicycles to get around the city and the veto of the law leaves them subject to fines of $ 500 and confiscation. Nily Rozic, one of the sponsors of the bills, said the veto was a missed opportunity to "provide economic justice to thousands of delivery workers throughout New York City."

