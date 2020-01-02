The new LG TV panel: you can download it from the ceiling

Loading...

LG takes OLED screen up to 88 inches

Over the past two years, LG's roll-up OLED designs have aroused television fans, and it seems that the South Korean giant wants more.

The company's panel production division, LG Display, has announced a new 65-inch OLED TV that, instead of leaving its base, will roll from the ceiling. The new technology will be presented next week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The screen, the company said, can be stored on the ceiling and deployed as a projector screen, which means users will save space on the TV stand.

At CES last year, LG stole the program with the OLED TV R, another 65-inch roll-up device that can fully retract into an aluminum base that also functions as a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

However, the latest announcement is not a simple reapplication of technology, from lifting to dragging down.

According to Tim Alessi, director of development of new products for LG, the TV R was designed to roll only upwards, and it would have been necessary to invent a completely new mechanism to hang the ceiling screen.

Although LG has not revealed the technical specifications of the new panel, it is likely to attract the attention of manufacturers that present increasingly sophisticated TV screens at CES.

Samsung, in particular, is establishing itself as a strong competitor. The South Korean manufacturer's catalog does not include a roll-up TV screen. Instead, the company is betting on an 8K resolution, having shown an 146-inch 8K MicroLED panel two years ago called & # 39; The Wall & # 39 ;. In comparison, LG TV R only has 4K resolution.

That does not mean that LG is far behind. In fact, the company also announced that it will present several other screens, including an 88-inch 8K OLED screen for homes and hotels. The panel includes an 11.2 channel sound system integrated into the screen to generate sound directly from it.

In what it describes as another world first, LG will also display a smaller 48-inch OLED TV panel, designed for smaller homes and apartments, and that will be added to the company's existing line of 55 inches, 65 inches, 77 – 88-inch OLED TV screens and screens.

The company has not specified when the new products will be commercially available. LG had promised that its 2019 CES rolling prototype would go on sale this year, but since then it has not been able to provide a release date.