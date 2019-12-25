The new coach Glenn Sherlock & # 39; excited & # 39; to work with the pirates' receivers

Loading...

Glenn Sherlock Y Derek Shelton He started talking regularly in the last parts of the 2019 season. It was nothing too formal. Shelton, the Twins' banking coach, and Sherlock, part of the Mets staff, discussed their teams, playing the game, how they were both out of baseball.

The two kept in touch during the fall and, in mid-December, the talks began to take a new direction. How about coming to Pittsburgh?

Sherlock was receptive to the idea, and after talking with GM Ben Cherington Last weekend it became official. Sherlock had joined the Pirates' staff as a major league coach.

"My family is delighted, I'm excited to be part of the Pirates organization," Sherlock told me by phone. "It's a great organization. It's a historic franchise, and Pittsburgh is a tremendous place to play baseball."

Throughout their search for training, Cherington and Shelton emphasized that they were looking for candidates with the "right experience." That mentality led to the hiring of Don Kelly, 39, as a bank coach and Oscar Marin, 37, as a pitching coach, two young newcomers with only one season of experience as a major league coach.

Sherlock, 59, gives the Pirates a veteran voice for rookie manager Shelton's staff. He has been in professional baseball for 36 years. Kelly was 3 years old and Marin was 1 when Sherlock first dressed in 1983.

Sherlock has been part of the Mets coaching staff for the past three seasons, including being his 2017-2018 third base coach. He was with the Diamondbacks for 19 years before that, serving as a bullpen coach for 14 seasons, bank coach for three and third base coach for two. He was also the capture coach with the Diamondbacks and also worked with the Mets tops.

He believes that adding someone with decades of experience will help, but like Shelton and the other members of his staff, Sherlock also wants to be a better coach.

"I have been fortunate to be surrounded by many good baseball people and many good baseball players," Sherlock said. "I've done a lot of work, from the bullpen coach to third baseman and the bank. I've always trained the receivers. I think my experience will certainly help, but the only important thing is that there are still a lot of things. I still have to learn, and I hope to learn new things from Ben Cherington and Derek and other guys who have been to other organizations. "

