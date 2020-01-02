The new 2020 fees and increased taxes for Saskatoon residents will come into effect – Saskatoon

Loading...

Saskatoon has had higher property taxes and fees since January 1st.

A 3.7 percent increase in property tax, which was approved by the city council in November, came into effect at midnight, as did new recycling fees and water and wastewater bills.

Property tax has been raised to take account of rising personnel and infrastructure costs, including eight new police officers who will monitor the upcoming monitored consumption site.

The new rate will also help pay for a new central library worth $ 67.5 million and a roadside organic program for which $ 10 million has been allocated.

The recycling program now costs single households $ 7.38 per month and $ 3.71 for apartment buildings. The water and wastewater rate will increase by 4.1 percent.

According to SaskEnergy, an increase in the federal government's CO2 tax, which takes place on April 1, will affect the SaskEnergy and Saskatoon Light and Power rates, the former of which are expected to increase by six percent. The latter will increase by two percent to 0.63 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

SaskPower has not announced whether an increase will take place.

The federal carbon tax refund will also be increased for Saskatchewan residents. A family of four who previously received $ 903 in their income tax return is now receiving $ 809.

The state government has appealed against the introduction of the CO2 tax. A hearing is planned for the beginning of the new year.

